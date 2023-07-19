Crashes become a serious problem in Highway 172 construction

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Since March, we’ve been bringing you First Alert Traffic reports on construction on Highway 172 in Brown County. The Department of Transportation says the work is going well but crashes are becoming a big problem.

Last year, 172 between interstates 41 and 43 averaged about 13 crashes a month. Since construction started in late March, that average is more than 19 a month.

Crashes in construction zones that lead to major backups are not uncommon, but authorities say crashes on 172 in Brown County have risen to another level because drivers aren’t paying attention.

Brown County sheriff’s officials say the number of crashes in June of this year was 94 percent higher than June of last year.

DOT engineers say they’ve seen drivers doing a lot of crazy things on 172 -- shaving, putting on makeup, even eating a bowl of cereal -- but they say far and away the worst problem is cell phones.

“They’re looking down at their phones, seeing that text message or something else, and taking their eyes off the road,” Mason Simmons, DOT traffic safety engineer for the Northeast region, said.

We rode along with two DOT engineers recently. They told us two-thirds of crashes happened because of inattentive driving.

One age group is doing it the most. “The biggest thing that we’re seeing was in that 16-to-24 age group, and distracted driving, inattentive driving was the predominant factor in those crashes,” Simmons said.

The DOT wants you to ask the young drivers in your life to put the phone down, because engineers say at 80 miles per hour even a quick glance at a phone can be devastating.

“We’d like to ask family members or parents or friends, whatever, to have those conversations,” Jason Guerts, project leader for the Highway 172 construction, said.

“Taking your eyes off the road for 2 to 3 seconds is the equivalent of traveling a football field,” Simmons added.

The law requires any use of a cell phone in a construction zone to be hands-free. Fines for any traffic violation are doubled when they happen in a construction zone.

