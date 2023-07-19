Conservation group critiques proposed bill addressing PFAS contamination

By Emily Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2023
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - After drinking water contaminated with so-called ‘forever chemicals’ for years, Peshtigo’s Kayla Furton called for Republican lawmakers to ensure polluters are held accountable.

“Thirteen years ago I became a mom and unknowingly breastfed my children without having my blood tested for PFAS,” Furton said during a conference hosted by Wisconsin Conservation Voters.

Furton said there’s no going back, but the group is pushing to protect current PFAS legislation. Right now, our state’s ‘Spill Law’ handles environmental clean-up issues.

“It’s the only thing that has been protecting our communities for the past six years,” Marinette City Council member Doug Oitzinger said.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, “The Spill Law requires anyone who causes, possesses or controls a hazardous substance that was discharged into the environment to take action to restore the affected air, land and waters. Immediate reporting to the DNR is required, and the law applies equally to a recent spill or to old contamination newly discovered.”

Under the new proposal, the DNR wouldn’t be able to require owners of abandoned industrial buildings to test for PFAS unless there’s evidence the site previously had a “substantial” amount of uncontained chemicals.

The legislation goes on to write, “DNR may not collect samples from lands not owned by the state without written permission from the landowner to collect samples, to test those samples, and to publicly disclose the results of that testing.”

Some conservation activists are concerned it takes power away from the DNR.

“If we lose this tool Wisconsin will lose the ability to respond to emerging health contaminants as quickly as possible to protect communities,” Jessica Nemcheck with Wisconsin Conservation Voters expressed.

Republican Sens. Robert Cowles and Sen. Eric Wimberger issued statements in response. Both are heavily involved in drafting the bill.

Wimberger said:

“In regard to these concerns, they’re not true. We are working out some fine points in the bill and working faithfully to come up with as strong a bill as possible. To say that the bill is going to damage the ability to test or remediate or hold polluters accountable for scientifically promulgated standards is not true,” Cowles told Action 2 News on the phone.

Activists sent some key lawmakers suggested revisions to the bill.

“Our representatives must prioritize Wisconsin’s health, their residents future and environment over corporations that have made millions of dollars in profits while contaminating our homes, our environment and our bodies,” Furton said.

Sen. Cowles hopes to complete a final draft by the end of the summer.

