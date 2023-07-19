Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando

Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Avelo added as carrier from CWA(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - On Wednesday, Central Wisconsin Airport announced a new low-cost carrier is coming.

Officials said Avelo Airlines will offer service to Orlando from CWA. Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays beginning Oct. 5 and will utilize Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft.

Introductory one-way fares between CWA and MCO start at $49. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said
Ripon Police Department squad car
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk

Latest News

DEBRIEF: PFAS bill concerns
Cat generic
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why the bird flu can kill cats
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
File photo
Firefighters rescue person pinned by fallen tree in Neenah
Firefighters rescue person pinned by fallen tree in Neenah