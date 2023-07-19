Brewers’ Woodruff to rehab with Timber Rattlers

Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first...
Milwaukee Brewers' Brandon Woodruff pitches to a St. Lois Cardinals batter during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, April 7, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brewers starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff is scheduled to make a pair of rehab starts with the Timber Rattlers over the coming weeks.

Woodruff, who has been out since mid-April with a shoulder injury, will leave the big league club on Thursday to meet up with the Timber Rattlers in Dayton. He will then make a rehab start on Saturday on the road, and return to the Brewers afterwards.

He is tentatively schedule to make another start with the Timber Rattlers in Grand Chute on Thursday July 27th as well.

This is Woodruff’s second rehab stint with the Timber Rattlers in his Brewers career. He picked up a win in June of 2022 in a rehab start against the Quad Cities Rvier Bandits after allowing one run on two hits with seven strikeouts over five innings of work.

Woodruff has pitched in multiple bullpen sessions in recent weeks to begin his build up for an eventual return to the Brewers rotation.

