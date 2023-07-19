Appleton Public Library releases animated video of building renovation

The temporary location offers scaled-down services.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - City officials have released new animations showing what the updated Appleton Public Library will look like after building renovations.

According to a website dedicated to the renovation project, city staff, The Boldt Company (Boldt) and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) have modified the initial building design to reduce the scope of the project. Following the modifications, construction bids were received in budget for the project. Bids were approved by the City of Appleton Common Council last month.

Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) are credited with the fly-through animations. In addition to the animations, floor plans and renderings are also available for viewing online and in-person at the temporary library. Officials say furnishing colors in the animations and renderings are subject to change.

Construction is expected to start soon. groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for Tuesday, July 25 from 2-4 p.m. The ceremony will take place at 225 N. Oneida Street.

