3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why the bird flu can kill cats

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At first, there were what seemed to be anecdotal reports on blogs like the “Avian Flu Diary” or “Flu Trackers”, describing cats with severe respiratory problems in areas affected by bird flu.

However, it was enough to worry Poland’s Chief Veterinarian Pawel Niemczuk. He conducted further research, examined dead cats from the cities of Poznan and Lublin, and found that nine out of eleven samples carried the H5N1 influenza virus, colloquially known as bird flu. Poland will now develop a plan that’s designed to save cats from contracting the virus.

Researchers from China presented a newly described fossil from the Yixian Formation, dating back around 125 million years. It features a Psittacosaurus, a dinosaur about the size of a Labrador, and a Repenomamus, a mammal about the size of a badger, immaculately preserved together in a life-or-death struggle.

