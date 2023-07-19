3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Why the bird flu can kill cats

Plus: A mortal combat between a dinosaur and a small mammal
Cat generic
Cat generic(WECT)
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At first, there were what seemed to be anecdotal reports on blogs like the “Avian Flu Diary” or “Flu Trackers”, describing cats with severe respiratory problems in areas affected by bird flu.

However, it was enough to worry Poland’s Chief Veterinarian Pawel Niemczuk. He conducted further research, examined dead cats from the cities of Poznan and Lublin, and found that nine out of eleven samples carried the H5N1 influenza virus, colloquially known as bird flu. Poland will now develop a plan that’s designed to save cats from contracting the virus.

Researchers from China presented a newly described fossil from the Yixian Formation, dating back around 125 million years. It features a Psittacosaurus, a dinosaur about the size of a Labrador, and a Repenomamus, a mammal about the size of a badger, immaculately preserved together in a life-or-death struggle.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said
Ripon Police Department squad car
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk

Latest News

DEBRIEF: PFAS bill concerns
A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks...
American soldier’s dash into North Korea leaves family members wondering why
File photo
Firefighters rescue person pinned by fallen tree in Neenah
Firefighters rescue person pinned by fallen tree in Neenah