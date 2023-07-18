Winning $200,000 Powerball ticket sold at Algoma gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - One person who bought a Powerball ticket in Algoma has 200,000 new reasons to smile.

The Wisconsin Lottery announced Tuesday that two $200,000 winning tickets were sold for the Monday, July 17 Powerball drawing. One of those tickets was sold at Jandu Petroleum on 1101 Lake St. in Algoma. The other was purchased at Kwik Trip on 806 S. Main St. in West Bend.

According to a press release from the state lottery, both tickets added the $1 Power Play option to their Powerball play. The result – two $50,000 winning tickets turned into two $200,000 winning tickets because of the 4X Power Play multiplier. The winning tickets matched four of five numbers (5-8-9-17-41) but not the Powerball (21).

As reported by the Associated Press, the Powerball jackpot rose yet again to an estimated $1 billion after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Monday’s drawing matched the white balls 5, 8, 9, 17, 41 and red Powerball 21. The jackpot was estimated at $900 million.

The new jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing would be the seventh highest in U.S. history and the third largest for Powerball. Ticket buyers have a chance at $1 billion paid out in yearly increments or a $516.8 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

