Waupaca couple to compete in log rolling at Lumberjack World Championships in Hayward

Garrick and Caity Birdsong met at UWSP and will compete in the Lumberjack World Championships this weekend in Hayward
By Nolan Bulmahn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (WSAW) - Garrick and Caity Birdsong have more than a decade combined of professional log rolling experience. The Lumberjack World Championships this Thursday through Saturday is another chapter in their journey together on and off the logs.

At the beginning of her college career at UWSP, Caity couldn’t help but check out a unique student activity.

“I noticed that there was people on these strange logs in the pool my freshman year and I asked if I could try,” said Caity.

In that pool was a fellow student named Garrick, who was already a seasoned pro.

“I’ve been log rolling since I was about seven, so that’s about 19 years now,” added Garrick. “My parents signed me and my brother up for a YMCA program and we’ve just been doing it ever since.”

Little did they know, they would eventually become lifetime teammates.

“Takes a lot of core strength, speed, endurance, but most of all, it just takes a ton of practice,” said Garrick. “It’s cross-training with a lot of things really well, but there’s really nothing else like it.”

As important as log rolling in physically, it’s also a mental game.

“If you are distracted, you aren’t going to do well,” Caity said. “And as someone who finds distraction incredibly easy, that has been a constant struggle for me.”

While Garrick and Caity may not compete against one another, they’ve become each other’s number-one fan.

“She really helps me motivate myself to just get up and moving and really help me stay in shape to perform at the highest levels,” stated Garrick.

“Garrick is my rock, he’s the person who keeps me grounded in life,” added Caity. “And not only in my work and in school, but in my log rolling, too. He’s the calm voice that tells me it’s okay, try again, when I’m so frustrated ‘cause I can’t get something down.”

When they’re not rolling on the logs, Caity is working on her master’s in spacial data science. While Garrick is a formulation scientist with a degree in biochemistry.

The couple will teach log rolling to people of all ages on August 1 at Shadow Lake in Waupaca. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
Five charged in Ripon OD case
Five charged in death of man found on Ripon sidewalk
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot climbs to $1B after no winner Monday
police lights file
Driver of passenger van dies after crash with dump truck, Grand Chute police said
Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death

Latest News

Fox Cities Marathon
32nd Fox Cities Marathon needs thousands of volunteers
Avelo added as carrier from CWA
Central Wisconsin Airport announces new low-cost carrier with flights to Orlando
UW-Oshkosh alum Fravert representing D3 in TBT
Faucet with running water
The battle against PFAS heats up - Republican lawmakers are urged to modify the bill
Governor Evers high fives with children in Menasha
Governor Evers explains what impact the extra funds in the budget will have on child care