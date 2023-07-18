WARMER TUESDAY, A FEW SHOWERS NORTH

We’ll see a few passing clouds drifting in from northwestern Wisconsin overnight, but skies will be mainly clear for much of the night. Stargazers should keep tabs on the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights... A recent solar storm may cause the Aurora Borealis to glow late this evening. However, it’s not a guarantee, as forecasting these events is rather challenging.

Temperatures tonight will settle into the upper 40s north with middle 50s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning, but more cloud cover should build during the afternoon. A few spotty rain showers could get going... especially to the north of Green Bay. Afternoon highs will push to around 80 degrees. Any rain will fade away as the sun sets.

There’s a better rain chance later in the week... Our next weathermaker is cool front slicing through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW, and hopefully, these storms will bring us some more overdue rainfall. We continue to deal with MODERATE to SEVERE drought conditions across the area. The humidity wills spike on Wednesday ahead of that system, but it should dip on Thursday.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool & comfy. A view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer. Stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Turning more humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. A chance of a few storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 87

