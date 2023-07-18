WARMER TUESDAY, A FEW SHOWERS NORTH

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
A few spotty showers are moving from NW to SE across the region but the chance of rain today is 20% or less.
By David Ernst
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’ll see a few passing clouds drifting in from northwestern Wisconsin overnight, but skies will be mainly clear for much of the night. Stargazers should keep tabs on the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights... A recent solar storm may cause the Aurora Borealis to glow late this evening. However, it’s not a guarantee, as forecasting these events is rather challenging.

Temperatures tonight will settle into the upper 40s north with middle 50s elsewhere. We’ll see mostly sunny skies Tuesday morning, but more cloud cover should build during the afternoon. A few spotty rain showers could get going... especially to the north of Green Bay. Afternoon highs will push to around 80 degrees. Any rain will fade away as the sun sets.

There’s a better rain chance later in the week... Our next weathermaker is cool front slicing through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW, and hopefully, these storms will bring us some more overdue rainfall. We continue to deal with MODERATE to SEVERE drought conditions across the area. The humidity wills spike on Wednesday ahead of that system, but it should dip on Thursday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TUESDAY: SSE 10 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: SE 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool & comfy. A view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer. Stray shower NORTH? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Turning more humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and humid. Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. A chance of a few storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Warmer and a bit humid. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
Fatal crash generic
Victim of Marinette hit-and-run identified
Weapons seized by FDL County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announces major drugs and weapons bust
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting suspect turns self in; victim dies after showing up at hospital

Latest News

First Alert Weather
SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS AFTERNOON
SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS AFTERNOON
SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS AFTERNOON
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A chance to see the Northern Lights