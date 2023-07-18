Tinch gives track and his dream a second chance after being away three years

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Seven months ago Cordell Tinch was working at U.S. Cellular in Green Bay. Now, he’ll be representing Team USA at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest next month.

“It’s a lot, but it’s a good a lot,” Tinch said. “We’re making my dreams come true and making my family proud, my friends proud. It’s just been a lot, but I’m excited for all of it.”

Tinch finished second at nationals in the 110 meter hurdles, a photo finish, just 0.03 seconds behind Daniel Roberts.

“It all really didn’t hit until I went over after the race. The goal was to just get top three. Obviously I’m competitive so I wanted to win, but the end goal was to get top three, make the world team,” Tinch said. “When I went over and hugged my mom, the first thing she said was, ‘you did it son.’ Those words I guess just melted me. I was like oh I’m about to start crying but I knew they were about to put that big old camera in my face.”

That camera following him around because everyone loves an underdog. They even put a heart rate monitor on his mother during that race.

All this success came quickly after being out of the track world for three years.

“I haven’t really had the moment to just sit down and just look at everything that has happened. When you think about it, seven months ago, this was not a thought that was going to be happening. It’s a lot but it’s a great thing.”

Tinch is a Bay Port grad where he excelled in football, basketball and, of course, track and field. His athleticism shining in everything that he did.

After high school, he was off to the University of Minnesota to to play football and run track, but it started to become too much. Track became his focus. He then followed his coach to the University of Kansas where he qualified for the NCAA championships, but became ineligible with academic issues over his transfer.

“Stayed there for about a year until Covid shut everything down. I went home and didn’t do too much school work when that happened. I went to Coffeyville the following fall just to get my grades back to where they were. We fixed them and then I just kind of lost the passion for both school and track. I went home, decided to take a break. I didn’t think it would be as long as a break as it was.”

That break was three years, filled jobs like celling cell phones and installing cable.

“The moment where I was like, you know, track’s not for me. Sports isn’t for me anymore. I was just giving up on a lot of things around me.”

So why give it another chance after three years? Well Tinch says it was his family and close friends that kept motivating him to reach his dream.

“We ended up having long talks, individually, as groups, just to kind of shake some life back into me. You know, get it together. You’re not supposed to be moping around here,” the 23-year-old said.

In 2022, Tinch started getting some interest from a few DII schools, including Pittsburgh State in Kansas. In early January, he pulled the trigger. No more selling cell phones.

“I ended up going in, letting them know it was my last day, and flying out to Pitt two or three days after. As soon as I got on campus and watched a track meet, I was like, yeah I needed to be back here. I’m glad I’m in this position.”

And he rose fast, winning event after event, including the NCAA DII titles in hurdles, high jump and long jump.

On June 23rd he ran a 12.96 second 110 meter hurdles, becoming the world’s fastest man this year and only the 24th man in history to break the 13-second barrier. A week later, he turned pro.

“That, I have to leave up to God. It’s not normal to leave a sport that’s as physically demanding as track and field for three years. It’s not like I was at home lifting and running and hurdling to get ready for this moment. I was just at home living life. Somehow I was able to go back out and perform at the highest level.”

And now he’ll be reppin’ red, white and blue. So any thoughts on the Olympics next summer?

“I’ve thought about it a little bit. It’s kind of come to the light of I could be an Olympian and be part of the Team USA for the Olympics. That has been a thought. But at the same time, the group that I am in is the best. It’s the hardest team to make in the world. Nothing is for sure ever. I’m looking more so at the fact that I’m going to Budapest next month, go out there on the world stage, compete to the highest level and hopefully we can replicate what we’re doing this year, next year and be able to go to Paris.”

