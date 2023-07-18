Teen sentenced for fatal shooting of man in Green Bay Walgreens parking lot

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - At just 15-years-old, a Milwaukee teenager shot and killed a man in Green Bay. Now, Jeremiah Robinson will spend 15 years in prison, with 10 year extended supervision.

As part of a plea deal, Robinson agreed to keep his case in adult court, he pleaded “no contest” to three counts, including second degree reckless homicide with a dangerous weapon.

Robinson was 15 when the shooting happened early last year (previous report in video above). Authorities say he fatally shot a 31-year-old man who started a fight with a man Robinson was with, in the parking lot of a Walgreens on W. Mason St. Robinson said it was self-defense, but prosecutors argued the victim was shot in the back.

An Auto Zone store across the street was hit by stray bullets, shattering windows, but no one in the store was hurt.

A police officer who heard the gunshots arrested Robinson, who ran from the scene. Police say he had a gun and 35 small bags of heroin.

Robinson was charged in adult court, and his bond was set at $1 million cash after his first appearance in February 2022. After being found guilty, the judge revoked his bond.

The judge will also require Robinson to write an apology letter to the victim’s mother.

