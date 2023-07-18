Suamico firefighters respond to garbage truck fire

SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Video shows the moments a garbage truck caught fire in the village of Suamico Tuesday.

The Suamico Fire Chief says the driver saw smoke and flames from the truck and was able to get to safety. It happened on the intersection of siesta lane and overlook court.

The trucks tires eventually exploded from the flames making loud noises--but compressed natural gas tanks are still intact. Authorities believe a mechanical issue started the fire.

Crews are now working to clean up the 11,000 pounds of recycling left behind after the fire. The Brown County Sheriff’s Department was also called to help.

