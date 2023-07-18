Packers rehearse Emergency Action Plan ahead of season, six months after Hamlin incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A little more than six months ago, the NFL world was shaken when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field during a game. Thanks to swift action by the training and medical staff, he survived.

Now the Packers are making sure they are just as prepared. Monday, they rehearsed their “Emergency Action Plan.”

“We never want to see that play out. When we look at it, watch it, you learn from it and their experience,” Packers Head Athletic Trainer and Director of Sport Medicine Bryan “Flea” Engel said.

In the rehearsal, the Green Bay’s training and medical staff, as well as local EMTs that would be at games, went through emergency simulations, like cardiac arrest and heat-related illness.

“I will say that it’s never going to be up to my standard or our standards,” Engel said. “We’re always looking for something you improve upon. You can take all the different situations you see around the league as well and work through those.”

For game day, there are over 30 healthcare providers at the stadium. In fact, they hold a meeting one hour before kickoff to go over everything. Practices are a little different, but those plans are rehearsed as well.

“It’s something that the league’s instituted for the last dozen years or so. This year the attention on it is obviously based on what we saw in January with Buffalo in that Cincinnati game.”

Within minutes of Hamlin going down in early January, Packers players and coaches were already messaging members of the training staff wondering what they would’ve done in that situation.

“Coach LaFleur had me get up and address the team in terms of, tell them what happened, what was the scenario, what is it looking like. This is - you don’t want to say a one-off, but it is.”

“The whole world got to see that the medical community is ready to this type of situation. It’s well practiced, well rehearsed. We worked through that, we talked about it. We went through and looked at all of our equipment. You just hope that that is one of those scenarios that never takes place.”

