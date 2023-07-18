No injuries as jetliner’s evacuation slide falls in Chicago neighborhood near O’Hare, officials say

The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.
The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.(Patrick Devitt)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — An emergency evacuation slide fell from an airliner Monday and landed in the backyard of a home near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, causing no injuries but damaging a roof, officials and witnesses said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a United Airlines Boeing 767 had landed safely at O’Hare on Monday on arrival from Switzerland when maintenance workers realized an emergency slide was missing from the plane’s side.

The aircraft was carrying 155 passengers and 10 crew.

WLS-TV reported that Patrick Devitt was not home at the time but his son and father-in-law were present and heard a “boom” shortly after noon. Devitt dragged the slide from his backyard to the front.

He said the slide hit part of the house, damaging the roof, downspout and a window screen.

“When it’s all stretched out, like it’s a little jumbled up I’m sure in the picture from when we dragged it out, it’s larger than a small car. It’s a very, very big piece of equipment,” Devitt told WLS.

The homeowner said the slide is "bigger than a car." (WBBM)

United said it was seeking to find out exactly how the slide ended up in the neighborhood.

“We immediately contacted the FAA and are working with our team to better understand the circumstances around this matter,” United said in a statement.

The FAA said, without releasing more details, that it was continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
Weapons seized by FDL County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announces major drugs and weapons bust
Fatal crash generic
Victim of Marinette hit-and-run identified
Jeep suspected to be involved in fatal crash
Milwaukee police are searching statewide for a suspect in fatal hit and run
The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting victim dies after showing up at hospital

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Winning numbers drawn for $900 million Powerball jackpot
File - The child was taken to a hospital in Chicago with injuries including multiple facial...
Boy thrown from carnival ride at Illinois community festival
Child thrown from carnival ride is "unacceptable"
Packers rehearse Emergency Action Plan ahead of the 2023 season.
Packers rehearse Emergency Action Plan ahead of season, six months after Hamlin incident
After finishing 2nd at nationals in the hurdles, Green Bay native Cordell Tinch will compete...
Tinch gives track and his dream a second chance after being away three years