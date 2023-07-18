Man sentenced for child sexual assault at church camp

Remington Nystrom is accused of sexually assaulting a child at a church camp in 2009
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A man was sentenced to seven years in prison and ten years of extended supervision after pleading no contest to Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child for an incident that occurred in 2009. State authorities announced the sentencing Tuesday.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, case stems from a report made to the Attorney General’s Clergy and Faith Leader initiative.

As part of the plea agreement, Remington Jon Nystrom, age 33, agreed that the criminal complaint, which described the defendant touching the genitals of a 10-year-old victim while the defendant was a camp counselor at a Mount Morris camp in Waushara, is what happened.

The DOJ said victim in this case had not reported the assault to either church or legal authorities prior to reporting to the AG’s website for clergy and faith leader abuse.

Survivors of clergy or faith leader abuse, their friends and family, or anyone who has information about how a religious organization has responded to reported abuse are encouraged to report that information to DOJ either online at SupportSurvivors.widoj.gov or by calling 1-877-222-2620.

