Man accused of arson, mutilating corpse, and murder for hire plot enters pleas

WAUPACA, Wis. (WBAY) - A man will now face sentencing in a Waupaca County case that involved charges of arson and a murder for hire plot.

Steven Eggert, 25, entered several pleas in the case Monday, including “no contest” to arson related charges and an Alford plea for a solicitation of murder charge, maintaining innocence, but admitting evidence could result in a guilty verdict.

In April of 2022, investigators say Eggert burned down a house in Harrison. The body of 62-year-old Kevin Roeglin was found inside.

Dale Roeglin shared stories about his brother, Kevin Roeglin and frustration over circumstances surrounding his death.

“To this day I got the phone call April 27th 8 o’clock in the morning neighbors said brothers house is burned to the ground and he’s missing. Never forget that phone call,” said Dale.

Investigators later found Roeglin’s body inside the charred rubble of the treasured family home.

The criminal complaint says Eggert told witnesses he found Roeglin dead in the kitchen. A witness told Eggert to report the death, but Eggert worried law enforcement would think that he killed him.

“I think he just has no respect for any life of anything,” said Dale.

But that’s only part of this case. Court records say once in jail, Eggert asked another inmate if he would “kill witnesses for him” to try and avoid conviction.

Roeglin’s family says they believe Eggert is directly to blame for their brother’s death, yet he’s never been charged directly for that crime.

“I believe he was murdered. Why else would somebody burn some somebody’s structure? I’ve never heard that in my entire life,” said Dale.

“It’s terrible it just sickens me and as my brother said there was no reason for him to have to burn down that house if he had nothing to do with my brother’s death,” said Roeglin’s sister, Robin Gorny.

She says her brother had loaned Eggert money and had made a deal with him to do chores to pay it back. She says they are broken hearted over losing Kevin and the family’s old farmhouse.

“I think he’s a big coward, but he took so much away from our family there were heirlooms in there,” said Gorny.

Now they hope for a long prison sentence.

Action 2 News also asked Eggert’s attorney for his side, but he declined comment.

Roeglin’s family says they plan to be at sentencing. Action 2 News will be the first to alert you when a date is set.

