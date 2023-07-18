A LITTLE WARMER WITH ANOTHER TINY RAIN CHANCE NORTH

Weak high pressure is giving us quiet weather right now. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today. While most of us will stay dry, we’re expecting more isolated afternoon showers closer to the Upper Michigan border. A lingering disturbance will allow for a tiny rain chance around and after lunch.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a little warmer than yesterday. Our high temperatures will be near 80 degrees this afternoon, with mid 70s by the lakeshore and in the Northwoods.

As a southwest wind begins to blow tonight and tomorrow, we’ll get a subtle increase in the humidity. This coincides with the arrival of our next weathermaker, which will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms through the midweek. While there is a slight chance of rain tomorrow, thunderstorms are more likely Wednesday night as a cold front cuts through the area. The heaviest storms could bring us an inch or two of rainfall... But only in localized spots. Most folks in between these passing storms won’t see as much overdue rain. Some storms tomorrow night could also have some small hail and gusty winds, but our severe weather outlook is LOW. These showers and storms will be wrapping up Thursday morning.

Looking ahead, there’s some heat on the horizon... As the record-breaking heat dome in the western U.S. slowly expands to the east, our temperatures will begin to rise. We’re expecting highs in the low to middle 80s this weekend, with the possibility of 90s at some point next week. It’s looking like there’s going to be some hot weather at next week’s EAA AirVenture in Oshkosh...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/S 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

WEDNESDAY: SW/S 1-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TODAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Isolated showers NORTH. A little warmer. HIGH: 79

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Cool and not as cool. LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A bit more humid. Showers and storms develop, especially at NIGHT. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Humid with morning thunder. Breezy with some afternoon sun. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. Warm, but not humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. A stray afternoon storm is possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Spotty afternoon thunderstorms. HIGH: 84

