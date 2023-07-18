Kewaunee County jail up for county board vote

Kewaunee County Jail (WBAY photo)
Kewaunee County Jail (WBAY photo)(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Board is set to vote Tuesday night on the latest proposal to replace the oldest, smallest jail in the state.

Kewaunee County’s jail is more than 60 years old, and the sheriff says leaving it as-is is not a viable option.

Concerns are raised about the cost to build a new jail. Officials estimate it would cost $33 million.

We’ll first alert you to tonight’s vote on-air and online.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
Country superstar Miranda Lambert paused her show in Las Vegas on Saturday night to scold a...
Miranda Lambert pauses show to scold fans: ‘These girls are worried about their selfie’
The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting suspect turns self in; victim dies after showing up at hospital
Fatal crash generic
Victim of Marinette hit-and-run identified
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue lights up the trucks in solidarity with first responders. March 25,...
Fire in bathroom fan spreads in Fond du Lac apartment building

Latest News

Green Bay school board meeting
Green Bay's new superintendent holds meet-and-greet
Dr. Claude Tiller, Jr.
Green Bay’s new school superintendent holds meet and greet
Trisha and Charlie Knuth
Celebration planned for Charlie Knuth’s life and community
WATCH: Packers rehearse Emergency Action Plan ahead of season