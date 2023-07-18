Kewaunee County jail up for county board vote

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kewaunee County Board is set to vote Tuesday night on the latest proposal to replace the oldest, smallest jail in the state.

Kewaunee County’s jail is more than 60 years old, and the sheriff says leaving it as-is is not a viable option.

Concerns are raised about the cost to build a new jail. Officials estimate it would cost $33 million.

We'll first alert you to tonight's vote on-air and online.

