Kewaunee County Jail funding fails town board’s vote after bids go over budget

correction: Updated to correct the age of the jail

LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WBAY) - Following its almost unanimous vote last summer to push the project forward with a bid of $25 million for a new jail, the Kewaunee County Board turned down the vote to proceed with the current funding for the project during its meeting Tuesday evening.

Kewaunee County’s jail is more than 50 years old and has a maximum capacity of 22 inmates. Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski says leaving it as-is is not a viable option.

For more than eight years, Sheriff Joski has been discussing building the new jail. He said he hopes this issue would finally be put to bed, and laid out the table for the next generation.

“This whole idea of being out on green space,” Sheriff Joski said. “We now have the ability to hand this to our children and grandchildren that when they have to make choices in 20 years, 30 years, or 40 years, we’ve laid the table on a fresh site to say now you can build you can add, you can do what you need to do. Otherwise we’re are bound by these four streets around this complex”

Below are the four options for funding the project that the board turned down Tuesday evening. Prior to the meeting, the Finance Committee voted 3-2 to proceed with Option C. During the town board meeting a motion was made to vote on Option E.

All four options were turned down by the Kewaunee County Board in regard to the county proceeding with the construction of a new jail. (Kewaunee County)

Bids for the project came back at a cost of $33 million. Many board members were surprised by the $8 million sticker shock from the previous bid, saying they promised their taxpayers that taxes wouldn’t go up.

“I think this project is too aggressive in today’s construction market,” Board member Aaron Augustian said. “To think we can bid it in May, with open bids in June, accept in July, and then start work in August. I believe these bids are higher than normal because of the time frame of the project of building and building through winter”

“I just think that right now construction is really busy,” Board member Kim Kroll said. “It’s prime time, so these guys threw out these bids. Eight million dollars is a lot of money over a budget.”

Contractors, the public, and other board members said if the board were to send the bid back, the cost of the project is not going down any time soon due to inflation.

“Please support Sheriff Joski. Vote to proceed and help stop the downward spiral with an investment in the future that can stop the bleeding from getting worse” said one resident during the public comment.

Sheriff Joski said one of the challenges was getting people up to speed on the severity of issues at the building, and the importance of what they do at the jail.

“And not just try and take these people as you know ‘inmates’,” Sheriff Joski said. “These are human beings. These are people from our community. Their kids go to school with our kids. These people work with us every day. These are our community members. So trying to remove that stigma and this idea of “what do we care about them.” we care. These are human beings and we have to do the best thing so that we can change lives and maybe they no longer come into jail. Maybe now they’re out there being a thriving person in our community. but if we continue to villanize them and just keep them in the dark, yeah we’re going to get the same outcomes.”

Board member Brian Patrycia said when he was voted on the board he was fully against the idea of spending any more money until he went to visit Sheriff Joski and saw the conditions of the jail.

He realized then that doing nothing was not an option and the jail is not fixing itself.

On Tuesday he spoke with the jail investigator Nancy Thelen who told a story about one of the county’s jails not passing inspection from an engineer. Because of this, Thelen had to shut them down and told Patrycia that the same thing could happen to their facility.

“With the current condition and age of our facilities, I do not think it is an if, but a when, and I do not see how we are being fiscally prudent and being responsible to our taxpayers if we sit and keep finding different solutions and make the old jail work,” Patrycia said. “We don’t find ourselves in any better of a spot. I don’t believe we have any other option.”

The jail study committee will now meet again to discuss the project and lower the potential costs even further, or come up with a plan to look at the repair of the current Kewaunee County Jail.

