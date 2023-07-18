Green Bay’s new school superintendent holds meet and greet

“Talking with Tiller” is at the Grounded Cafe downtown
Claude Tiller Jr. takes over a district that’s facing declining enrollment and looking at merging and closing a number of schools.
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday you can get to know the new superintendent of the Green Bay Area Public School District. Claude Tiller Jr. is hosting the first of two meet-and-greets Tuesday morning.

He’s holding “Talking with Tiller” at the Grounded Cafe, which is inside the Aging & Disability Resource Center, 300 S. Adams St., in downtown Green Bay.

The Green Bay Board of Education offered the position to Tiller in March. During the hiring process, Tiller told us his goal was to make Green Bay the top academically and socially improved school district in the state and the nation.

He takes over a district that’s facing declining enrollment and looking at merging and closing a number of schools.

When he was hired, Tiller was assistant superintendent for high school transformation with Detroit public schools with a focus on graduation rates. He led low-performing high schools to achieve increasing their SAT scores.

Green Bay’s school board president said Tiller was chosen for his experience in an urban environment, proven results in closing achievement gaps, and demonstrating experience-building relationships.

Tiller has also worked as a school improvement grants facilitator and a monitor for the school improvement support unity for the State of Michigan’s Department of Education.

A second “Talking with Tiller” event will be held next Tuesday, July 25, from 7 to 9 a.m. at McDonald’s at the corner of Shawano and Military avenues.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

