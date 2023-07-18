Grand Chute supervisors respond to federal lawsuit

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Grand Chute Town Board will meet Tuesday night for the first time since Town Supervisor Ron Wolff was charged with a felony, connected to a state Department of Justice investigation.

Also on Tuesday, new court documents were released, highlighting the response to a federal lawsuit filed by former administrator Jim March, alleging wrongful termination. The lawsuit names the town and three board members, including Wolff, Jeff Ings, and Jason Van Eperen.

In response to that federal lawsuit, the three town board members being sued deny Jim March was fired for cooperating with the DOJ investigation launched in the month of March of last year. Jim March was a key witness who was cited in the criminal complaint filed just last week.

While former Grand Chute town administrator Jim March was fired, during a town board meeting on May 2, three of the board members voting in favor of the termination, Ron Wolff, Jeff Ings, and Jason Van Eperen deny it was in retaliation for cooperation with state investigators, who were interviewing March regarding a public contract Supervisor Wolff obtained for his landscaping business just after being elected to office.

According to the criminal complaint against Wolff, the contract amount for the seeding of a pond outside the Champion Center exceeded the $15,000 limit, by state statutes, and March warned Wolff he couldn’t bid on the project as a town supervisor.

Investigators say Wolff told March he divested himself of the business, but that wasn’t true. In response to a federal lawsuit filed by March, it was written, “Defendants further deny any implication that Plaintiff’s participation in any interviews with DOJ caused Defendants to terminate Plaintiff.”

The case is scheduled for a hearing in federal court on August 16th.

Supervisor Ron Wolff has yet to respond to the felony charge. He’s due in Outagamie County Court on August 1. Tuesday night’s meeting is set for 6:30, but this item is not on the agenda.

