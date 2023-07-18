Freedom High School Auto Club renovates RV to give to disabled veteran without a home

FREEDOM, Wis. (WBAY) - The Freedom High School Auto Club is renovating an RV to give to a local disabled veteran experiencing homelessness.

It’s all thanks to a grant from Harbor Freight Tools for Schools, several donations from local businesses and the community coming together to help a local disabled veteran have a place to live.

Jay Abitz, the Automotive Instructor at Freedom High School says the grant from Harbor Freight Tools was a huge benefit but then snowballed when he connected with other businesses who then offered their services.

Kunes RV worked to find the perfect RV within a budget and then gifted it to the club to renovate. Klink Equipment has offered their time and labor talents to make sure the RV is up to date on safety codes and speculations so its ready for travel.

The Freedom High School Auto Club Automotive Instructor, Jay Abitz said he plans to continue to apply for grants like the Harbor Freight Tools for School grant to help organize more projects to benefit veterans in need.

The club is always accepting donations including financial donations to help with future projects. Financial donations can be sent via venmo to be used for projects.

