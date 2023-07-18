Five year sentence handed down in Appleton standoff case

Federal authorities sentence 37-year-old Torey Robinson to five years in prison for causing this standoff in Appleton back in April.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal authorities sentence 37-year-old Torey Robinson to five years in prison for causing a police standoff in Appleton back in April.

Police say Robinson approached officers to ask what kind of body armor they wore, prior to gunfire being heard at his house.

A shelter-in-place was issued during a standoff that lasted about five hours.

After Robinson’s arrest, police say they recovered a rifle and numerous rounds of ammunition which he was not allowed to have as a convicted felon.

