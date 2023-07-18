Engaged Georgia firefighters hospitalized after fire engine rolls over in on-duty crash

By Mariya Murrow, Chelsea Beimfohr and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
THOMASTON, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Two Georgia firefighters are in the hospital fighting for their lives after their firetruck overturned while responding to an incident, WANF reports.

The couple is engaged to be married in October.

According to Monroe County Emergency Services, Logan Gordy and Trista Cheeks were responding to a car accident when their fire engine rolled, leaving the volunteer firefighters with life-threatening injuries.

Cheeks was rushed into surgery, and Gordy had to be placed in a medically induced coma due to the severity of his condition.

Her family told MCES she is responsive but still has a rough road ahead.

“She opens her eyes when they move her. She did pretty good with her neuro checks last night, still sluggish, but that’s OK …” her mother wrote. “Pray that EEG doesn’t show seizures, her brain continues to heal, and that we continue to see more alertness and response. We have lots of people ask if we need anything and we just want your prayers. Pray like you have never prayed before that Logan & Trista are healed and can have their dream wedding. I know this is a long road of recovery, but that’s OK. We just want both of them well!”

In the Facebook post, MCES said Gordy will need a miracle.

“There are prayers coming from all over the country. Please keep them coming, we are asking for some good news. Our hearts are overwhelmed with sadness and love. We love this boy, he is a fighter. God bless you all,” said his father.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore said 22-year-old Gordy works for him as a jail officer while volunteering as a firefighter with his fiancé. The sheriff added that Cheeks just joined the volunteer force about three weeks ago.

“It’s just absolutely heartbreaking,” Kilgore said. “What should be a happy time in their life this fall has been delayed because of this tragedy.”

Friends and family are asking for your prayers.

“Unfortunately, this tragic event happened while they were out trying to help someone else,” Kilgore said.

The Upson County community is also set to come together for a benefit for Gordy and Cheeks on July 29 at the Rock Hill Volunteer Fire Department in Thomaston, Georgia.

