Door County Sheriff’s Office warns of “deputy” scam

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Door County Sheriff’s Office is receiving complaints about scammers claiming to work with the sheriff’s office.

Like similar scams, the caller is claiming to be a deputy or work in the sheriff’s office’s administration and they’re requesting money.

“Do not fall for this scam,” the sheriff’s office warns. “Deputies of the Door County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to request money over the phone.”

The sheriff’s office says anyone with questions about requests for money should call the sheriff’s office directly, (920) 746-2400.

Last week, the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office warned about a similar scam. The scam caller was targeting doctor’s offices and using the name of an actual deputy. The name of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was used in a phone scam in April.

Keep in mind that law enforcement officers don’t demand money over the phone and they certainly don’t take payment in gift cards or cryptocurrency. Hang up.

Phone numbers are easily “spoofed” to make it appear as if their call is coming from the county sheriff or other organization, with the agency’s name and even a legitimate number appearing on Caller ID.

If you have any doubts, call the law enforcement agency’s non-emergency number yourself.

