Celebration planned for Charlie Knuth’s life and community

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - A “Celebration of Community” is being held Tuesday, July 18, to honor a Darboy teenager who passed away this year after a lifelong battle with a rare and painful skin disease.

The family of Charlie Knuth says he passed away peacefully in May. Charlie was also battling lymphoma.

The Celebration of Community is at Doyle Park, 100 Van Buren St., in Little Chute from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event is paying tribute to the people who loved and supported Charlie and his family.

