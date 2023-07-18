41st Annual Kewaunee/ Door County Salmon Contest boosting local business

Algoma, Wis. (WBAY) - Thousands of fishermen are casting their lines this week in hopes of reeling in a prize catch; an annual fishing tournament in Kewaunee and Door County is attracting anglers from all over the U.S.

“We went out on Gail Force Charters and fished until midnight last night, caught a bunch of fish, went home, filled the boat up with gas, and we went back out this morning,” said David Anderson who’s participating in the tournament for the 11th year.

The tournament began Friday and runs until noon on Sunday July 23.

Those reeling in the biggest salmon of the day win prizes such as a tackle box with fishing gear. The heaviest fish caught during the entire contest will win the lucky fisherman $15,000.

Over 3,300 people competed last summer and this year could surpass that record number with over 3,000 already registered. Coordinators say one of their ports needed an additional 150 tickets to keep up with the demand.

Kiera Bair from the Algoma Area Chamber of Commerce says it’s a big boost for local businesses in the summer.

“We had a lot of interest not only from tourists, but passengers from the ship, and now we have all the fishermen coming in for the tournament. We have a lot of attraction those couple days with people shopping around and going to the local eateries,” said Bair.

So far, the leading fish weighs 31.9 pounds and was caught near Washington Island on Saturday.

You can purchase tickets for one day for $20 or $30 for the entire 10-day tournament. Entry tickets can only be purchased in-person at eight locations: Algoma BP, Baileys 57, B & K Bait and Tackle at Mann’s Mercantile on Washington Island, Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay, Yacht Works Kewaunee, Greystone Castle in Sturgeon Bay, JP Express BP in Carlsville, and Center Court BP in Kewaunee.

Updated weigh-ins are reported on the K/D Salmon Tournament Facebook Page.

