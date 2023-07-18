3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Growing teeth, and overgrowing strawberries

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - When a tooth is damaged or knocked out, dentists might replace it with an implant.

Medical researchers in Japan are having luck growing new teeth in mice and ferrets by triggering a gene. They hope to start testing it with humans next year.

Brad Spakowitz talks about who this process is meant for, at least in the early stages, and when your dentist might start to offer it, in 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

Also, have you noticed the size of strawberries lately? (In other words, have you noticed we’re getting fewer strawberries per container at the supermarket?) Brad also talks about why store-bought strawberries are getting bigger and bigger.

