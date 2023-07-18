16-year-old dies in accident at Mississippi poultry plant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - A teenage boy is dead after an accident at a poultry plant in Mississippi.

The accident occurred around 8 p.m. on July 14 at the Mar-Jac Poultry-MS processing plant in Hattiesburg.

According to a press release from the company, an employee conducting sanitation operations died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the employee as a 16-year-old Hispanic male from Hattiesburg. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Klem said the coroner’s office did notify the teen’s family but withheld his name due to his age and ongoing investigation. However, friends and family of the teenager identified him in social media posts as Duvan Pérez.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy.

In the company’s press release, complex manager Joe Colee expressed condolences on behalf of Mar-Jac Poultry to the teen’s family and friends.

“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and safety is our No. 1 priority,” Colee said. “We strive daily to work as safely as possible and are truly devastated whenever an employee is injured.”

Mar-Jac Poultry said they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration office, and are cooperating in the investigation.

“Any issues identified in the investigation will be corrected immediately,” according to the press release.

This is not the first time Mar-Jac Poultry has had a fatal accident at their Hattiesburg processing plant. In 2020, two men identified as 33-year-old Joel Velasco Toto and 48-year-old Bobby Butler were killed in separate accidents approximately six months apart.

Copyright 2023 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.