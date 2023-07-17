State-wide uptick in nursing home complaints affecting local residents

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Complaints against nursing facilities in our state are on the rise and could surpass the record number of complaints made last year, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

Some people staying at assisted living or nursing home facilities in Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing this first-hand. Bob Blazei said his father, Harold, was staying at Alpha Senior Concepts, an assisted living facility in Howard, beginning May of last year. After a few months, Bob noticed his father was acting differently and received a call from him late one night saying he was in pain.

“I got the printout the next day of his med list,” said Bob. “I found out he was missing his prescribed medications. Two of them.”

He said his aunt had stayed at the same facility without any issues.

“I felt good when he got there because my aunt was there. When my dad was there, my heart just sank right to the floor,” said Bob. “It was terrible.”

After investigating DHS issued the facility a notice of violation. A statement in response from Alpha Senior Concepts says “It has received a citation but the deficiency has been corrected.” That correction is noted on DHS records in late June. The facility also says they take medication errors seriously.

Residents are reporting problems in other facilities in Northeast Wisconsin such as Apple Creek Senior Living in Appleton. Before an ownership change, DHS discovered eighteen deficiencies.

Complaints against a facility are publicly available through DHS. You can look up providers by clicking this link.

