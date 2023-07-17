State-wide uptick in nursing home complaints affecting local residents

Complaints against nursing facilities in our state are on the rise and could surpass the record number of complaints made last year, according to data from DHS.
By Emily Reilly
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -Complaints against nursing facilities in our state are on the rise and could surpass the record number of complaints made last year, according to data from the Department of Health Services.

Some people staying at assisted living or nursing home facilities in Northeast Wisconsin are experiencing this first-hand. Bob Blazei said his father, Harold, was staying at Alpha Senior Concepts, an assisted living facility in Howard, beginning May of last year. After a few months, Bob noticed his father was acting differently and received a call from him late one night saying he was in pain.

“I got the printout the next day of his med list,” said Bob. “I found out he was missing his prescribed medications. Two of them.”

He said his aunt had stayed at the same facility without any issues.

“I felt good when he got there because my aunt was there. When my dad was there, my heart just sank right to the floor,” said Bob. “It was terrible.”

After investigating DHS issued the facility a notice of violation. A statement in response from Alpha Senior Concepts says “It has received a citation but the deficiency has been corrected.” That correction is noted on DHS records in late June. The facility also says they take medication errors seriously.

Residents are reporting problems in other facilities in Northeast Wisconsin such as Apple Creek Senior Living in Appleton. Before an ownership change, DHS discovered eighteen deficiencies.

Complaints against a facility are publicly available through DHS. You can look up providers by clicking this link.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
Weapons seized by FDL County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announces major drugs and weapons bust
Fatal crash generic
Victim of Marinette hit-and-run identified
Jeep suspected to be involved in fatal crash
Milwaukee police are searching statewide for a suspect in fatal hit and run
The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting victim dies after showing up at hospital

Latest News

The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting victim dies after showing up at hospital
The Green Bay man who turned himself in Saturday following a shooting on Cass Street Friday...
Green Bay shooting victim dies; suspect turns self in
Man says father was neglected at Howard assisted living facility
Volunteers prepare for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Early arrivals set up for EAA AirVenture