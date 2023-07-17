SPOTTY RAIN CHANCES THIS AFTERNOON

We’ll have a lot more clouds this afternoon compared to earlier today. A few spotty showers are moving from NW to SE across the region but the chance of rain today is 20% or less. Highs will be in the upper 60s across the Northwoods with 70s in the Fox Valley and Lakeshore areas. Winds continue between 10 and 20 mph. Clouds will decrease as we head into the evening hours.

Stargazers should keep tabs on the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights... A recent solar storm may cause the Aurora Borealis to glow late this evening. However, it’s not a guarantee, as forecasting these events is rather challenging.

There’s a better rain chance later in the week... Our next weathermaker is cool front slicing through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW, and hopefully, these storms will bring us some more overdue rainfall. We continue to deal with MODERATE to SEVERE drought conditions across the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers. Maybe a t-shower. HIGH: 75, upper 60s NORTH.

TONIGHT: Fair skies. Cool & comfy. A view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 54

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer. Stray shower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Turning more humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A bit humid. Chance of rain & storms. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. Stray storm possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. A chance of a few storms. HIGH: 83

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.