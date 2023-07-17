Severe drought impacts corn, soybean crops

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Periods of hot, dry weather threaten the livelihood of farmers in our state.

“I’m not one to be a crybaby or nothing like that. It’s dry... we could use a good all day soaker to get things really going good,” Outagamie County dairy farmer Mark Petersen said.

More than 90% of Wisconsin is experiencing some level of drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association. The Fox Valley reached the ‘severe’ tier.

Petersen has hundreds of acres of corn, alfalfa and soybeans to look after.

“I think these little mini rainfalls we got made a difference. It looks a little bit different. We’re still under drought stress of course but the rain certainly… we’re holding our own,” Petersen told Action 2 News on his farm Sunday.

Petersen said his corn crops are really short right now, creating a guessing game as to what his harvest could look like.

“If you want it to be ripe grain, you want pollination in the first week of August. I don’t know if we’re going to see that or not so it’s kind of a wait and see situation,” Petersen explained.

The Petersen Farm focuses on dairy by milking around 50 cows... and they rely on a successful corn harvest for part of their meals.

“For me it’s probably 75% of my corn crop is needed for the cows on a typical year,” Petersen said. “So this year if the yields are down we might need to take every last acre for cow feed... You wanna make sure you have enough feed of course to keep the cows fed there’s no doubt about it and if you have to buy it it’s very expensive at this time because of the weather conditions as well.”

Petersen said there is some good news.

“The varieties we’re planting today are much more stress tolerant than they were 20 years ago and the way we manage our crops make us tolerate stress times like drought and too much rain better than 35, 40 years ago.”

With just a few months left in the summer growing season, he’s hopeful to see more rain in the forecast.

