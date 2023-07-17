Manitowoc police make arrest in weekend stabbing

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - One person is in custody for a stabbing in Manitowoc over the weekend.

Police were called shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of someone bleeding on the 800-block of Buffalo St. Officers found the person had been stabbed and started life-saving efforts until paramedics arrived. The person was taken to a hospital and is reported to be stable.

Police say they eventually identified and located a suspect, who’s being held in the Manitowoc County jail. Police haven’t released the names of the people involved or said how they might know each other.

Police are still investigating the crime. Anyone with information that could help investigators should call Manitowoc police at (920) 686-6500.

