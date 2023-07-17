A LITTLE COOLER... TINY CHANCE OF A THUNDERSHOWER TODAY

A west-northwest breeze is tapping into cooler Canadian air. Our temperatures won’t be as warm as yesterday. While most of our afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 70s, folks in the Northwoods will only have highs in the upper 60s.

After some morning sunshine, look for clouds to build into the afternoon. A disturbance coasting in from Upper Michigan might kick off isolated showers and thundershowers. They’re likely to pop up north of Green Bay, and then fade away by sunset.

Stargazers should keep tabs on the possibility of seeing the Northern Lights... A recent solar storm may cause the Aurora Borealis to glow late this evening. However, it’s not a guarantee, as forecasting these events is rather challenging.

There’s a better rain chance later in the week... Our next weathermaker is cool front slicing through the region Wednesday night and into Thursday. It will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. Right now, it looks like the risk of severe weather will be LOW, and hopefully, these storms will bring us some more overdue rainfall. We continue to deal with MODERATE to SEVERE drought conditions across the area.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: W/NW 10-15 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: W/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-2′

TODAY: Sunshine, then clouds. Isolated thundershowers, mainly NORTH. A little cooler. HIGH: 75, upper 60s NORTH.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild and calm. A view of the Northern Lights? LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Sunshine and afternoon clouds. A little warmer. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine, then clouds. More humid. A chance of late storms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. A bit humid. Showers and thunderstorms at times. HIGH: 79 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm, but less humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 60

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. More humid. A chance of scattered storms. HIGH: 82

