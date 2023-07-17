Green Bay shooting victim shows up at hospital

Green Bay Police Department
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police are holding a 23-year-old Green Bay man for the shooting death of a 24-year-old Friday night.

Police were called by a hospital at 7:15 p.m. about a gunshot wound victim at the same time police were called about a reckless driver on Cass Street, near the east-side hospitals. The victim has not been publicly identified.

The next day, the 23-year-old turned himself in at the police department.

Police were told there was an ongoing dispute and the shooting was the result of an earlier argument.

Police aren’t aware of any other injuries. The 23-year-old is being held on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide and could make an initial appearance Monday afternoon, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about this case should call Green Bay police at (920) 448-3200 and refer to case #23-238363. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP or using the P3 tips app for smartphones and tablets.

