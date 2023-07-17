Green Bay man stabbed; suspect nabbed after short chase

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man is recovering from being stabbed early Sunday morning on the city’s east side.

Police were called to a home on the 1300-block of Klaus St. just before 3 o’clock. The victim was taken to the hospital.

A suspect was arrested after a short foot chase with the help of a K9 officer. Police say he’s a 20-year-old man, also from Green Bay. Jail records show he could face a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police didn’t release the men’s names, but they believe the suspect and victim know each other and had an argument just before the stabbing.

Police are still investigating the case and would like to hear from anyone with information. Call (920) 448-3200 for case #23-238631. You can also provide information anonymously if you call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-7867 or submit a tip through the P3 app for iOS and Android devices.

