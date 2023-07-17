Fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood appears in court

SHAWANO, Wis. (WSAW) - A judge is expected to rule Monday if there is enough evidence for a 44-year-old man accused of failing to comply with the state’s sex offender registry to head to trial.

Shawn Clark is scheduled to appear in Shawano County Circuit Court Monday morning. Investigators said Clark was found living outside in a makeshift shelter near Birnamwood on July 11.

In 2018, Clark was convicted of having sexual contact a child he knew two years prior. He received a sentence of two years probation with the condition that he spend 75 days in jail. In August, 2020 the agreement was revoked and Clark was ordered to spend five years on probation and register as a sex offender for life.

In September 2020, a sex offender registration form was completed. Clark responded to three registration letters. As part of registration, Clark was required to list his residence, employment, school and internet identifiers within 10 days of receiving the letter. His last returned registration letter was on June 17, 2021. It was mailed to a property in Aniwa.

On June 6, 2022, an annual registration letter was mailed to Clark at the same property. The letter was not returned. On June 25, 2022, Clark was listed as being non-compliant. On June 30, 2022, it was discovered that Clark likely absconded from supervision around July 2021.

A Department of Corrections employee called the phone number listed for Clark. It went to voicemail and the voicemail box was full. The employee then emailed Clark.

Clark’s sex offender registry violation was for failing to notify of a change in address.

