Freedom From Religion Foundation takes issue with Oconto County’s Second Amendment resolution

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - The Freedom From Religion Foundation is asking the Oconto County Board to make a change to a county resolution supporting the U.S. Second Amendment.

The Board of Supervisors passed a resolution in May declaring the county’s support for the right to bear arms and encouraging discussions about gun safety.

Action 2 News obtained a letter from the Freedom From Religion Foundation to County Board Chair Alan Sleeter. It asks the board to strike three words from the resolution that say “lack of faith” is an underlying cause of violence.

The resolution reads in part:

”While it is certainly laudable that the Board wishes to address the important and complex issues of community violence and firearm safety, it is needlessly divisive and inappropriate for the Board to officially claim that violence is in any way a result of ‘lack of faith’ among community members,” the letter reads.

The national nonprofit organization calls the claim “offensive” and “factually unsupported.” A legal fellow with the foundation says there’s no reputable evidence that a deficit of religious faith is linked to a rise in violence of any kind.

“This resolution needlessly blames and alienates Oconto County citizens who are part of the nearly one in three Americans who now identify as religiously unaffiliated.”

The Freedom From Religion Foundation says it reached out after being contacted by a community member.

The county board approved the resolution by a vote of 29-1. Opponents of the resolution were concerned it would make Oconto County a sanctuary from restrictive gun laws, but that language was removed before the resolution was passed.

More than 20 counties in Wisconsin have passed similar resolutions about Second Amendment rights.

