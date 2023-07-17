Fire in bathroom fan spreads in Fond du Lac apartment building

Three people needed to find another place to stay
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue lights up the trucks in solidarity with first responders. March 25,...
Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue lights up the trucks in solidarity with first responders. March 25, 2020. Courtesy: Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people needed to find another place to stay after a fire spread in the attic and walls of an apartment building in Fond du Lac.

A person called the fire department’s non-emergency number early Sunday morning to ask if firefighters would check out the smell of wires burning. The caller said there was a small fire in a bathroom exhaust fan the night before that was extinguished.

Fire crews found a fire burning inside the structure, pulled the fire alarm to evacuate everyone, and called for more firefighters. Police helped to evacuate all of the tenants.

The fire was under control in 20 minutes and everyone was allowed back inside except for people in two of the apartments. Those three people are getting help from the American Red Cross.

There were no injuries from the fire.

Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue advises you should call 911 whenever you have a fire in your home, no matter how small, to make sure the fire is completely extinguished.

