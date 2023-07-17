EAA grounds prepared for milestone AirVenture

EAA is celebrating its 70th anniversary
In days there will be hundreds of thousands of people on the EAA grounds
By Kristyn Allen
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s the “calm before the storm” right now, before hundreds of thousands of people will descend on the EAA grounds in Oshkosh and for a few days Wittman Regional Airport becomes the busiest in the world.

The 70th anniversary of EAA AirVenture is just one week away.

Last year, EAA AirVenture had a record crowd attending the weeklong event and you should expect even more visitors with this milestone year.

Volunteers have been preparing for months to get everything ready.

”There’s a lot of preparation going on -- everything from volunteers on the grounds doing everything from planting flowers, building picnic tables, painting buildings to the exhibitors are starting to be put up, a lot of tents going up,” EAA spokesman Dick Knapinski said.

”It’s kind of fun. It is the calm before the storm. You kind of feel like part of a circus roustabout team in a way where we’re setting things up and getting ready for the big event,” Mike Doole, co-chair of EAA AirVenture Homebuilders Headquarters, said.

AirVenture starts next weekend and runs through July 30.

You can still buy tickets to be admitted to the grounds and air shows on the EAA website.

