Country music band LANCO to play at Titletown next month

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music band LANCO is set to take the stage at Titletown for the final act in this summer’s free Titletown Beats concert series on Friday, Aug. 18, the Packers announced Monday.

The concert precedes the first preseason matchup at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on a stage set up on the west side of Ridge Road. Smoke Road Band, a 5-piece modern country cover band from Two Rivers, Wis., will open at 6 p.m., performing prior to LANCO taking the stage.

This comes as other summer activities are happening at Titletown. More information about daily events and programs offered throughout the summer can be found on titletown.com/events/calendar.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.