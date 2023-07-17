Country music band LANCO to play at Titletown next month

File photo of concert being held at Titletown
File photo of concert being held at Titletown
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Country music band LANCO is set to take the stage at Titletown for the final act in this summer’s free Titletown Beats concert series on Friday, Aug. 18, the Packers announced Monday.

The concert precedes the first preseason matchup at Lambeau Field between the Green Bay Packers and the New England Patriots on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on a stage set up on the west side of Ridge Road. Smoke Road Band, a 5-piece modern country cover band from Two Rivers, Wis., will open at 6 p.m., performing prior to LANCO taking the stage.

This comes as other summer activities are happening at Titletown. More information about daily events and programs offered throughout the summer can be found on titletown.com/events/calendar.

