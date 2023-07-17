3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A world of weather

Find out new information about the wildfires in Canada after the smoke revisited Wisconsin over the weekend.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The semi-retired Brad Spakowitz returns to his roots to talk about the weather.

Find out new information about the wildfires in Canada after the smoke revisited Wisconsin over the weekend.

He’ll look at heat records falling in Europe, Asia and the U.S. Southwest.

And learn about Wisconsin weather records -- set back in the 1930s. (No, Brad isn’t that old; we’re pretty sure he had to look them up.)

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maylia Sotelo
Teen called “largest dealer of fentanyl in Brown County schools” to stay in adult court for overdose death
Weapons seized by FDL County Sheriff's Office
Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office announces major drugs and weapons bust
Jeep suspected to be involved in fatal crash
Milwaukee police are searching statewide for a suspect in fatal hit and run
Fatal crash generic
Victim of Marinette hit-and-run identified
Bryce Vine performing in Titletown
Multi-platinum musician performs at free Titletown concert

Latest News

Volunteers prepare for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh
Early arrivals set up for EAA AirVenture
INTERVIEW: Preparing for EAA AirVenture
The semi-retired Brad Spakowitz returns to his roots to talk about the weather.
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: A world of weather
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Man known as ‘Uncle Fester’ charged, accused of running meth lab