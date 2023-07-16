Wisconsin Beef Council: Steak recipes for the grill!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -We’re taking the menu out of the kitchen and onto the patio as grilling season is in full swing here in Wisconsin.

Shifting gears from the burger department to steak this week with two simple recipes courtesy of Angie Horkan and Wisconsin Beef Council. Whether you want grilled steak tacos, a grilled steak sandwich, or steak pitas, these recipes won’t disappoint.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Blade Chuck Steak

2 teaspoons Mediterranean Spice Mix

2 zucchini, cut lengthwise

8 baby sweet bell peppers

1 teaspoon olive oil

MARINADE:

2/3 cup balsamic vinegar

2/3 cup olive oil

1 Tablespoon Mediterranean spice mix

COOKING:

Combine marinade in a small bowl. Place beef Chuck steaks & marinade in a food-safe plastic bag; turn steaks to coat. Close the bag securely and marinate in the refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. In a medium size bowl toss zucchini & mini bell peppers with 1 teaspoon olive. Place vegetables on the grid over medium heat. Grill for 3 to 5 minutes on each side. Remove from grill and set aside. Once slightly cooled slice zucchini into 1/4-inch slices and set aside. Remove steaks from marinade; discard marinade. Season each side of the steak with 1/2 Tablespoon of spice mix. Place steaks on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 3 to 4 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 3 to 4 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove from the grill and season with salt, as desired. Serve alongside grilled vegetables.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 3/4-inch thick

2 medium poblano peppers

1 medium onion, cut into 1/2-inch thick slices

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 medium mango, diced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

1/4 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 teaspoon salt

8 small corn tortillas (6 to 7-inch diameter)

Fresh cilantro sprigs, lime wedges (optional)

COOKING:

Place peppers and onion slices on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals (over medium heat on preheated gas grill). Grill, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until onion is tender and pepper skins are blackened, turning occasionally. Place peppers in a food-safe plastic bag; close the bag. Set peppers and onion aside. Meanwhile, combine garlic and cumin; press evenly onto beef Top Sirloin Steak. Place steak on a grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, for 7 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on a preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 13 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove; keep warm. Cook’s Tip: One pound beef Ranch steaks, cut 3/4- inch thick, may be substituted for Top Sirloin steak. For charcoal, grill, covered, 8 to 11 minutes (for gas, times remain the same) for medium rare to medium doneness, turning occasionally. Remove and discard skins, stems, and seeds from peppers when cool enough to handle. Chop peppers and onion. Combine chopped vegetables, mango, chopped cilantro, lime juice, and salt in a medium bowl. Set aside. Place tortillas on the grid. Grill, uncovered, for 30 seconds on each side or until heated through and lightly browned. Carve steak into slices. Season with additional salt, as desired. Top tortillas with equal amounts of beef and mango salsa. Garnish with cilantro sprigs and lime wedges, if desired.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.