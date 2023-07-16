Summer time is running time - but it is also injury season

Stress fractures are common from over-exercising.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - More people are running in the summer than in any other season: The weather is usually better than at other times, and there is more daylight.

However, summer is also the high season for running injuries. Doctors say they see runners get stress fractures, shin splits, and Achilles tendonitis due to overextension.

Officials recommend warming up with dynamic movements to get the core temperatures up to avoid major injuries.

“I think the biggest thing that we start to see is people start to get excited about getting outside so they add some miles on and they add those miles on really quick. Ahm, and that is a tough thing to do on the body, especially if you’re new to running, right? So we see a lot of overuse injuries, especially in the knees and the hips,” said Sam Schwartz, Physical Therapist at Paramount in Suamico.

Health experts recommend getting into strength training first and finding a coach to assist.

