SPOTTY RAIN & STORMS SUNDAY EVENING, COOL START TO THE WORK WEEK

Spotty to scattered rain & storms will be possible through Sunday evening. While severe weather is unlikely, the strongest storms could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and small hail. Brief downpours and lightning are possible with any storm. Cool and quiet conditions are expected later tonight with lows tumbling down into the 50s.

Monday looks to start off with lots of sunshine, but clouds will increase by midday and continue into the afternoon. A few stray showers are possible during the day but chances are 20% or less. Highs in the low to mid 70s appear reasonable, which is below the average of 81°. Winds between 10 and 20 mph remain in place from the west and northwest.

We’ll enjoy a pretty good day Tuesday highs near 80° under a mix of sun & clouds. Humidity levels stay low too.

Our next weather maker is an area of low pressure and cold front that will spiral in midweek. Our chance of rain & storms will increase by Wednesday PM & evening and continue into Thursday. Humidity levels increase with dew points rising above 60°. It’s still to early to tell if any strong or severe weather will occur with this system so stay tuned for updates.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

MONDAY: WNW 10-20 KTS, WAVES: 1-2′

TUESDAY: SW/S 5-10 KTS, WAVES: 0-1′

TONIGHT: Spotty evening rain & storms. Cool & quiet late. LOW: 54

MONDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of a stray shower. HIGH: 75 LOW: 53

TUESDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Staying pleasant. HIGH: 79 LOW: 58

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy & warmer. Late day and evening storms possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Chance of rain & thunderstorms. More humid. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

FRIDAY: Variably cloudy. Stray shower or storm? HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

SATURDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 82 LOW: 58

SUNDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. HIGH: 82

