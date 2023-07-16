SMOKE GRADUALLY MOVES OUT TONIGHT, ONE LAST ROUND OF ISOLATED STORMS

Your First Alert Weather Forecast:
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WBAY)
By Bo Fogal
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wildfire smoke will continue to cause hazy skies and unhealthy air quality for most of Sunday. The Air Quality Advisory is still expected to expire at noon today, but more smoke could return by Sunday night as a cold front moves through northeast Wisconsin. Air quality will start out in the UNHEALTHY FOR SOME to UNHEALTHY category, but it’ll improve by Sunday night.

In terms of precipitation chances, storms will pop up once again around late afternoon into evening hours. The previous said cold front will cause the storms to develop and they’ll be isolated. None of these storms are expected to be severe, but some storms could create heavy downpours. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Monday, high pressure will move in bringing beautiful sunshine and nice temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Models are indicating a few sprinkles Monday, but it’s not a solid chance.

Our next weathermaker will come from western Canada and bring chances of storms Wednesday night into Thursday. It’s too early to know if severe weather will impact us, but we will know as we get closer.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: WSW 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

TONIGHT: W 5-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

MONDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2′

SUNDAY: Hazy skies again, isolated storms around sunset. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with isolated storms early. Smoke clears out. LOW: 55

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Possible sprinkles. HIGH: 77 LOW: 56

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, overnight showers and storms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Early thunderstorms then gradually clear out. HIGH: 84 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 81 LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, maybe some rain. HIGH: 83

