Multi-platinum musician performs at free Titletown concert

TITLETOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Rapper and singer Bryce Vine received a warm welcome at the Titletown Beats concert Saturday.

“My husband and my brother and cousins all love Bryce Vine and so we got a babysitter and we’re here!” Megan Raschke of De Pere said. “I don’t know Bryce Vine personally but I love his music. My husband listens to him all the time and I’m always down for outdoor music”

Vine fit right in with his Northeast Wisconsin fans by wearing a personalized Packers jersey on stage in Hy-Vee Plaza.

Some fans started lining up at the barricade around five hours before the headliner... but they were there to see someone else.

“DJay Mando. Definitely. For sure,” Caitlyn Packer of Manitowoc expressed.

“Dj Mando. Dj Mando! Ahhh!” Jhalil Streeter exclaimed.

Action 2 News first alerted you when Flo Rida took the stage more than hour late at the Summer Fun Days Showcase in June. Opener DJay Mando came to the rescue and hyped up a crowd estimated to be 30 to 40,000 by Titletown’s events coordinator.

“I was even happier because I didn’t know who Flo Rida was at the time so I was even happier DJay Mando got to perform for another hour,” Streeter said.

“He saved the night last time!” Packer began. “He plays really good sets and dances really well and everything too.”

DJay Mando made the experience extra special for some fans. He brought three children on stage to dance and shake hands. He even did a special shoutout to all mothers in the crowd.

“And they’re like, ‘if you’re a mom here hollar!’ And I hollered of course and they pulled me on stage and we just got down and it was so funny and so fun,” Raschke explained.

A Green Bay Packers media contact wrote:

Bryce Vine is an American rapper and singer. Gaining traction in 2017 with his breakthrough success 2x Platinum “Drew Barrymore”, he hasn’t slowed down since. He has countless popular hits that are a blend of laid back, in-the-cut hip-hop and accompanying anthemic choruses.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.