The legacy of a Florence teenager lives on through organ donation

Michael Schuls
Michael Schuls
By Holly Brantley
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Wis. (WBAY) - As we reported Michael Schuls died after an accident on the job at Florence Hardwoods. He was trying to unjam a log stacking machine when the conveyor belt he was standing on moved, pinning him. He died at the hospital on July 1, 2023.

Michael’s organs went to seven different families, his liver going to his own mother.

As Stephanie Schuls and the community say their final goodbyes, she opens up about receiving the gift of life from her youngest child.

“Everybody loved being around him,” said Stephanie. “He didn’t have a mean bone in his body.  I sure miss him.”

Stephanie Schuls says her nightmare and yet her saving grace came June 29, 2023, the day of Michael’s accident.

She explained she suffers from cirrhosis of the liver and learned two years ago she needed a liver transplant.

Michael’s turned out to be a perfect match.

“Never in a million years did I think it would be my son. I’d rather have my son back, but just knowing I have a piece of him, I have no words,” said Schuls. “He sure did bring a light into my life.”

Stephanie had the transplant on July 4, 2023. She is still recovering and says she should still be in the hospital, but the doctors and nursing staff told her they’d never seen anyone recover so fast.

“It’s Michael,” she said.

Six others received Michael’s organs including his heart. Stephanie shared that the hospital staff sent her an email that includes Michael’s heartbeat.

She says she’s heard from people from near and far, touched by the story of her strong and courageous son.

“We have heard from all around the world,” she said. “It is wild.”

Michael was a well-known student and athlete at Florence High School. Now money from the sell of t-shirts and bracelets in his memory will go to a scholarship fund.

The shirt design has seven stars - one for every life touched by the donation of his organs.

“Michael was an amazing all-around young man and an amazing son,” said Schuls.

She says the family’s heart is full to see the town come together to remember her son, saying she believes everyone has found comfort in knowing Michael was an organ donor.

“If that would help another family to have more time with their loved one please do it,” said Schuls. “What Michael’s done is amazing.”

She has a message for other families:

“Please if you’re able to become an organ donor please do because you are helping not only one family but many.”

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
Green Bay man known internationally as ‘Uncle Fester’ arrested on drug charges
The family of a woman killed by lawnmower calls for an investigation.
Woman found dead after lawn mower runs over her in park
Authorities release photos of location where they said fugitive was hiding
Shawano County fugitive located in secret hideout near Birnamwood
Millions in rare gold coins have been unearthed in a Kentucky cornfield.
‘Extremely rare’: Millions of dollars’ worth of gold coins found buried in cornfield
Terry Caspersen and Edward Heckendorf
Longest serving inmate, oldest Wisconsin inmate die on same day

Latest News

Sketch of the Schmitt Brothers Quartet
Better late than never: The Schmitt Brothers are honored in Two Rivers
Fun at Titletown Concert
Titletown Beats Concert is in full swing
Sketch of the Schmitt Brothers Quartet
More than 70 years later: A famous quartet is honored in Two Rivers
Green Bay Metro Fire Department
Electrical fire in attic causes $85,000 worth of damage in Green Bay