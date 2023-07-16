CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Can you spot a fake online review?

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Federal regulators are cracking down on fake online reviews.

Researchers estimate as many as 1 in 3 online reviews could be fake.

The Federal Trade Commission is proposing extensive new measures to make buying and selling fake reviews illegal. The director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, Samuel Levine, says, “Our proposed rule on fake reviews shows that we’re using all available means to attack deceptive advertising in the digital age.”

The rule would trigger civil penalties for violators and should help level the playing field for honest companies.

If the FTC puts these rules into effect, it’s not exactly clear how they plan to track down and fine companies.

The reality is, there are a lot of fake reviews, so we want to give you a few tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Look at the name of the reviewer. Often, fake reviewers will use a common name, like John Smith, or sometimes just a series of letters or numbers

Check the grammar and spelling

See if there was a free product in exchange for the review

Look for the number of reviews

Watch for repeated phrases in comments

I thought this was a helpful tip: Look for a middle-of-the-road review, because they’re often the most honest about the positives and negatives and can be used to cross-reference other reviews.

Most platforms allow you to report reviews you suspect are fake. It can help protect other shoppers.

