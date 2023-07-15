WIDESPREAD HAZY & UNHEALTHY AIR FROM SMOKE, SPOTTY STORMS THIS AFTERNOON

Wildfire smoke will once again return to Minnesota, Wisconsin and the U-P through the weekend. More wildfires continue to start in Canada causing more smoke to form. With the wind flow coming from the northwest, this is causing the smoke from western Canada to move back into the upper Midwest. Widespread hazy skies is expected for Saturday and most of Sunday. The DNR has issued an Air Quality Advisory until Sunday at noon, but this may get extended if the smoke lingers. Surface air quality will be bouncing back and forth between MODERATE to UNHEALTHY FOR SOME category so limit your time outside if you’re sensitive.

The same system that has been stalling over northern Canada will bring two more rounds of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The storms are expected to be isolated so not everyone is expected to get rainfall. No severe threat is expected with these storms. Highs will stay consistent in the lower 80s with decent humidity. Once this system moves off to the east, high pressure will move to bring sunshine and cooler weather for Monday and Tuesday.

WIND & WAVE FORECAST:

TODAY: SW 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TONIGHT: W 5-10 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

SUNDAY: WNW 10-15 KTS, WAVE: 0-2″

TODAY: Widespread hazy skies, spotty storms this afternoon. HIGH: 83

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, hazy night. LOW: 61

SUNDAY: Hazy morning, brief clearing in the afternoon with spotty storms. HIGH: 80 LOW: 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler, very nice. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and seasonal. HIGH: 81 LOW: 59

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny start, late showers possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers possible. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 82

